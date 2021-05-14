Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

The last of Famara Diedhiou's 51 goals for Bristol City came at Middlesbrough in February

Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou and centre-back Nathan Baker are among 11 players being released by Bristol City.

Diedhiou, 28, has scored 51 goals in four seasons at City.

Baker, 30, has spent the past four seasons at Ashton Gate having also had a season-long loan at the Robins but has made just three appearances this term due to injury.

Influential Austria forward Andreas Weimann and former Leicester full-back Danny Simpson are discussing new deals.

Manager Nigel Pearson has also released Hakeeb Adelakun, Rene Gilmartin, Jack Hunt, Henri Lansbury, Adrian Mariappa, Jamie Paterson, Tommy Rowe, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins.

"I have spoken with each departing player and wish them all well in the next stage of their careers," Pearson told the club website. external-link

"We are entering into a significant transition period for the club and central to that is deciding which players can take this club forward.

"The first element of that is largely done and now it's about looking forward to who we can bring in as we build towards next season."

Meanwhile the club has announced that Richard Gould will be its new chief executive.

He joins from Surrey County Cricket Club where he has held a similar role since 2011 and was previously commercial director of Bristol City between June 2001 and June 2005 before leaving for Somerset County Cricket Club.