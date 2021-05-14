Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Mark Catlin has helped steer Pompey out of financial problems in his nine years at Fratton Park

Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin is to leave his role with the club.

Catlin, who will remain a director at the League One side, is taking up a role with the Topps Company.

He first worked with the club in 2012 on a voluntary basis to help the Pompey Supporters' Trust and Presidents save the club from liquidation.

He became chief executive in 2013 once the club's future was secure and helped turn Pompey's finances around before Michael Eisner's takeover in 2017.

"Mark is one of the best businessmen I have known throughout my career and he has led Portsmouth Football Club with courage and tenacity from the dark days of administration to the bright and hopeful place we are today," Eisner told the club website. external-link

"I will continue to value his professional contributions - both as a member of the Pompey board and in his new role at Topps - and his friendship," the Portsmouth chairman added.

'The greatest experience of my life'

Portsmouth were struggling financially and went into administration in February 2012, with successive relegations from the Championship to League Two following.

Having steadied Pompey's off-field problems under Catlin's leadership, the club won the 2017 League Two title and have been in League One ever since.

The club won the 2019 EFL Trophy, finished runners-up the following season, and have twice reached the League One play-off semi-finals during his time at the helm.

"It has been an absolute honour and privilege to have been CEO of Portsmouth Football Club," said Catlin, who will become general manager of international sports and entertainment at trading card firm the Topps Company.

"To represent this club and our supporters - I would argue some of the most loyal and passionate in the world - has genuinely been the greatest experience of my life.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work as part of a larger team throughout this period, with people who care passionately about Pompey."