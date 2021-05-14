Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Rob Kelly helped Barrow guarantee their survival in League Two after they beat Forest Green Rovers on 27 April

Barrow assistant Rob Kelly has said he does not wish to take up their vacant managerial position despite keeping the club in the English Football League.

Kelly took temporary charge of the club after former boss Michael Jolley was sacked by the Bluebirds in February.

A point adrift of safety when he took over, Kelly won eight of 19 matches in charge to keep them in League Two.

"I would like to thank Rob for his contribution during the past season," chairman Paul Hornby said. external-link

"It's another big summer for the club and we won't waste a second in bringing the right man in to take us forward and ensure we can enjoy a strong 2021-22 in the EFL."

The club had held discussions with Kelly following the conclusion of the season as to his availability to take over as manager on a permanent basis.

Barrow said in a statement on their website that they are now "welcoming applications from other interested parties" for the role.