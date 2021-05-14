Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City to a first FA Cup final since 1969

FA Cup final: Chelsea v Leicester City Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-off : 17:15 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage : Live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Brendan Rodgers has said he is "very hungry" to win more trophies ahead of Leicester City's FA Cup final with Chelsea on Saturday.

Leicester are aiming to win a maiden FA Cup in their first final since 1969.

Rodgers won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups as Celtic boss prior to joining Leicester in 2019.

"The feeling of winning trophies when I was at Celtic gave me a hunger and a thirst for more," said Rodgers.

"It's something tangible to show for your work. Not every coach or manager is lucky enough to have the opportunity to do that.

"You can be a fantastic coach and manager but may not have the opportunity to win trophies.

"Thankfully I am with a team who are able to get to this stage and this opportunity to win, and I would be hugely proud to be able to do that."

If successful on Saturday, Rodgers would become the second Northern Irish manager to win the FA Cup after Terry Neill triumphed with Arsenal in 1979.

"Northern Ireland has had some incredible managers over the years," added the 48-year-old.

"If we could do it then it would be really special and I have always said I am extremely proud to represent Northern Ireland in my professional life."

Rodgers is "very positive" that Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will be available for selection for the decider after missing two matches with a heel injury.

Evans, 33, has played a key role in Leicester's journey to Wembley but is a doubt after limping off following the warm-up ahead of Friday's defeat by Newcastle United.

"It's a showpiece game and of course you want to be involved in those. In my time at the club he has been immense so if he is not available then it would be a big loss for us," added Rodgers.

"We have other players to come in but if Jonny is fit enough to play then it is a huge boost for us."