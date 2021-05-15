Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Currie resigns as Carrick Rangers manager

Niall Currie has resigned as manager of Irish Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

Currie became boss after Carrick's relegation from the Irish Premiership in 2018 and led the club to an immediate top-flight return.

Carrick lost 2-1 to Portadown on Saturday and are 11th in the table after a difficult campaign.

They have only won five of their 36 matches this season and exited the Irish Cup at the hands of Larne in Tuesday's quarter-final.

The 48-year-old, who previously had stints in charge of Ards and his hometown club Portadown, signed a contract extension in October which was set to take him through to the end of the 2022-23 season at Taylors Avenue.