Former Tottenham youngster Connor Ogilvie made 171 appearances for Gillingham and scored 10 goals during four years either on loan or at the club permanently

Gillingham goalkeeper Jack Bonham and defender Connor Ogilvie have rejected new contracts and will leave the club.

The pair were almost ever-present this season for the Gills, while 12-goal winger Jordan Graham has also rejected new terms and will also leave.

Manager Steve Evans has made striker John Akinde and defender Christian Maghoma available for transfer.

Sacha Bastien, Tyreke Johnson, Dominic Samuel and Matty Willock have also been released by the League One side.

Alex MacDonald and Stuart O'Keefe signed new deals earlier this week, while top-scorer Vadaine Oliver is still contracted to the club.