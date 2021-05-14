Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Paul Caddis re-joined Swindon in 2019 and has made 139 appearances in two spells totalling five seasons

Swindon Town have released a host of experienced players after their relegation from League One.

Goalkeeper Lee Camp, who has played more than 550 career games, ex-Celtic and Birmingham defender Paul Caddis and midfielder Anthony Grant are among 13 players leaving the County Ground.

Former Jamaica winger Joel Grant and striker Hallam Hope are also going.

Akin Odimayo, Harry Parsons and Scott Twine are all considering contract offers to stay at the club.

But Tom Broadbent, Anthony Cheshire, Ezekiel Fryers, Massimo Giamattei, John Johnston, Archie Matthews, Christopher Missilou and Matty Palmer will all be leaving.

Having won the League Two title on average points last season, the Robins struggled in League One this term, winning just 13 of their 46 games and finishing second-from-bottom.

The club are searching for a new manager after John Sheridan left in April, with former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler linked to the role.

In February, owner Lee Power warned the club was "on the brink of bankruptcy" while Power and the club face FA charges over accusations they broke rules over club ownership.