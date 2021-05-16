Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danielle van de Donk made it 3-0 just before the break

Arsenal eased into the Women's FA Cup last eight after thrashing Crystal Palace in Joe Montemurro's final game.

The Gunners' coach is taking a break from football after a four-year stint.

Kim Little netted an early penalty and set up Danielle van de Donk to score, soon after Beth Mead had grabbed Arsenal's second.

Noelle Maritz netted twice after the break, while Jordan Nobbs, Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Katie McCabe completed the 9-0 rout.

It took just six minutes for Arsenal to open their account against the Championship side as Nobbs was brought down in the box and Little converted the resulting penalty.

Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan performed heroics to keep the Gunners at bay until almost half-time, denying both van de Donk and Caitlin Foord, and tipping Mead's header onto the bar.

However, Morgan was beaten again three minutes before the break when Mead was left unmarked at the far post and Little crossed for Van de Donk to tap home the third in added time.

Swiss defender Maritz lashed home her first Arsenal goal on the hour and Foord supplied the assists for Nobbs and Miedema to add their names to the scoresheet.

Dutch midfielder Roord, who will move to Wolfsburg this summer, came on as substitute and signed off by netting the Gunners' seventh.

McCabe set up Maritz for her second of the game before rounding off the scoring with a stoppage-time free-kick.