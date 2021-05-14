Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The Scottish FA have been directly allocated 2,655 tickets for the match against England at Wembley

Scotland have been allocated about 2,600 tickets for the Euro 2020 Group D match with England at Wembley.

The Scottish FA has emailed supporters about its allocation from the 25,000 crowd permitted for the match.

Just over 1,900 Scotland fans can purchase tickets for the games at Hampden against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Uefa has approved a plan for 12,000 fans to attend those games.

Other supporters who were successful in a previous ballot will also make up the crowd, which has had to be reduced from full capacity because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The price of tickets has been split into three categories, with the cheapest costing €50 (£43) and the most expensive worth €185 (£159).

The majority of tickets fall into the highest price category. Fans who have not been successful in the ballot, but are now eligible to purchase a ticket, will be contacted directly.