Dundee United defender Mark Connolly faces several months out after snapping his cruciate ligament.

The Irishman suffered the injury just after his side conceded a last-minute equaliser in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership draw with Motherwell

The 29-year-old only realised he had sustained major damage after the game when the injury was assessed.

"It's as severe as cruciate knee ligament knee injuries are," said United manager Micky Mellon.

"He's going to be out for months and it's a huge blow for him and for us."

United have also confirmed that Paul McMullan, Dillon Powers, Adam King, Lewis Fraser and Mackenzie Lemon will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.