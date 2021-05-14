Chelsea lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Wednesday, leaving their top-four hopes in the balance

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he is in "angry mode" as the Blues prepare for "two finals" against Leicester City in the space of four days.

Tuchel's side face Leicester in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League, then host the third-placed Foxes on Tuesday in a key game in the race to secure a top-four finish.

"These are two finals and we do not think about anything else," said Tuchel.

"It's the final of the cup and the final for the top four."

Chelsea will play Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto on 29 May, with victory guaranteeing a place in next season's competition.

However, the race to secure Champions League football via a top-four finish in the Premier League is wide open, after the Blues lost 1-0 to London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

Fifth-placed Liverpool are four points behind following Thursday's 4-2 win over Manchester United - and have a game in hand.

"We missed the chance to have a decisive advantage [in the table] against Arsenal," added Tuchel. "We have to be up for it. Any win gives you a good feeling and it is tough to play two finals against the same team, but the whole group is available.

"It's the moment to step up and enjoy on the highest level, by suffering and helping each other on the pitch.

"I'm not yet in the mode to enjoy it; I still have a bit of a hangover from last defeat so (...) I'm a bit more of angry - angry mode. I'm not angry on myself or at the players, just on the result and the opportunity we missed.

"I will hopefully transform it into a good preparation and to push the team to the edge and let them play sharp, this is my responsibility and we absolutely have to show a reaction."

Former Paris St-Germain boss Tuchel, 47, is set to take charge of his first final since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

Chelsea beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the semi-final at an empty Wembley in April - but around 22,000 supporters are expected at Saturday's FA Cup final.

"It's a big match, it's at Wembley, it's an FA Cup final - my first final here in England," said Tuchel. "It's huge but I will not get carried away with the emotions tomorrow. I'm fully focused to prepare my team better than we did two days ago."

On fans returning, he added: "I forgot about it until you asked. I got so used to not having spectators. The semi-final was without spectators for us; it will be a shock tomorrow to go on the pitch and hear some noise but it will be so, so nice. We are absolutely looking forward to that.

"The game is not the same without spectators, it's pure pleasure to arrive tomorrow and see our fans there and parts of our families. I think it's a huge boost for everybody."