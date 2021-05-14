Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Uefa Super Cup is due to be contested on 11 August

Uefa is set to move the 2021 Super Cup from Belfast to Istanbul even though it could feature two English teams.

European football's governing body has been trying to deal with the fallout from moving this season's Champions League final to Portugal from Turkey for a second successive year.

Hosting next season's Super Cup fixture on 11 August is among the compensation measures being offered to the Turkish football authorities, which are also likely to include staging the 2023 Champions League final.

A final decision on switching the venue for Super Cup has yet to be taken but BBC Sport has been told such a move is likely.

Chelsea meet Manchester City in the Champions League final on 29 May, three days after Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Europa League final.