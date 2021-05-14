Four former youth team players are taking Chelsea to the High Court

A High Court judge has told Chelsea to "lay their cards on table" in their defence of historical racism claims.

Four former youth team players are taking the club to the High Court next March seeking damages and losses over alleged abuse by former coaches Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix in the 1990s.

The players say Chelsea is "vicariously liable" for the alleged assaults committed by Williams and Rix when the players were between 14 and 18 years of age and "breached a duty of care, for which Chelsea was responsible".

But after apologising for the "deeply shocking behaviour" following a 2019 Barnardo's investigation, Chelsea's insurers submitted a "non-admission" plea which means the claimants needed to prove their case, and are now denying the claims.

That was described by the claimants' lawyer as "a 180-degree turn" in a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday and in her judgement on Friday, presiding Judge Justice Stacey said it was time for Chelsea to "nail its colours to the mast" so that claimants knew what they were up against and to ensure the "need for effective trial management".

The trial is set to hear from more than 60 witnesses, including a "well-known goalkeeper" who has refused to co-operate with Chelsea's lawyers, Keoghs, despite an allegation that he was involved in an incident between Williams and one of the former youth team players.

Previously, Williams denied "all and any allegations of abuse" while Rix denied he was "bullying, aggressive or racist".

But during Tuesday's pre-trial hearing, lawyers for Williams, who left Chelsea in 2006, said he denied using certain racially offensive terms but claimed there was "no intention to cause harm" for others used and would "never use these words today".

Justice Stacey said: "The defence's stance on whether alleged acts occurred and their reliance on a 'different times' defence or nuance is unclear to the claimants.

"The assertion that some witness statements do not tie in or are not properly anchored in pleadings is a fair point made by the claimants' lawyer."

Therefore, she added, the claimants "are entitled to get answers" in advance of the trial, which has already been extended from 15 to 25 days.

"Both sides need to know each other's cases to avoid surprises and need to lay their cards on the table."