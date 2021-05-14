Harry Pell: Accrington Stanley sign Colchester United midfielder on three-year deal

Harry Pell
Harry Pell made 78 league appearances in three seasons with Colchester United

Accrington Stanley have signed Colchester United midfielder Harry Pell on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins on a free transfer after being released by the U's on Friday after three seasons.

"We'd identified him quite a while ago, I think he's a winner," boss John Coleman told the club website.external-link

"These types of players don't come around very often and a lot of people try to sign them, thankfully we won the race."

