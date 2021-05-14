Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cymru Premier: Nomads' Andy Morrison and TNS' Anthony Limbrick eye title glory

Cymru Premier: Penybont v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: SDM Glass Stadium, Bridgend Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app as Connah's Quay Nomads aim to clinch the Cymru Premier title at Penybont and updates from New Saints v Bala.

Aeron Edwards won nine Cymru Premier titles with The New Saints - on Saturday he will be hoping to win his 10th with Connah's Quay Nomads.

Edwards, 33, joined Connah's Quay last summer, weeks after they were crowned champions for the first time.

Nomads sit top of the table, two points clear of The New Saints, ahead of Saturday's regular-season climax.

"We've got a huge game on Saturday where we've got to go and win it," he said.

"Because if we draw and TNS win then they would win it on goal difference, which would be devastating.

"We've just got to go out there and win the game and that's all we need to focus on."

Nomads are away to Penybont while Saints host Bala on Saturday.

Connah's Quay won the title last season under an unweighted points-per-game method after the Football Association of Wales (FAW) halted the campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Saints, who were runners-up, launched a legal challenge but they were ultimately unsuccessful in their High Court case against the FAW.

"I was a TNS player so it was tough to take but under the circumstances they had to make a decision and that was the decision they made," midfielder Edwards added.

"We just had to accept it. We still felt we could have caught them, but no-one will ever know."