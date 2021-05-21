Last updated on .From the section Championship

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank (left) and Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate are hoping to lead their sides to the Championship play-off final at Wembley next Saturday

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Brentford v Bournemouth (0-1 agg) Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio London Digital and BBC Radio Solent, plus live text coverage on BBC Sport website

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the Bees' previous play-off experience will boost them in Saturday's second leg of their semi-final against Bournemouth.

The Cherries travel to London leading 1-0 on aggregate after Arnaut Danjuma's strike at the Vitality Stadium.

The Bees reached the Championship play-off final last season despite losing the first leg of their semi in Swansea.

"It definitely helps us. You are a tiny bit more calm and you know what you are facing," the Dane said.

"We know we can turn this around and go to the final, as we did that last year."

Brentford lost 1-0 to the Swans last July but scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the return en route to a 3-1 victory.

The west London club, who were then beaten by Fulham in the play-off final, finished 10 points above the Cherries in the table and won both meetings between the clubs during the regular campaign.

"Of course we know it will be difficult as Bournemouth have the upper hand," Frank added.

"It is a 50-50 game and we will leave everything out there. We believe and hope that will be enough.

"The game will come down to fine margins. The team which is the coolest will have the best chance."

Arnaut Danjuma's first-leg goal separates the two sides

Bournemouth are aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, and manager Jonathan Woodgate says their trip to the capital is a "monster game" for the Dorset club.

About 4,000 Bees fans are expected at the Brentford Community Stadium with coronavirus restrictions easing, but the former Middlesbrough and Real Madrid defender has backed his side to perform.

"It's all about staying calm and focused - don't get caught up in the occasion," Woodgate told BBC Radio Solent.

"Our players have played in front of 30,000 crowds before so there is no doubt they can cope with the pressure.

"Brentford are a really attacking team and their manager has said they'll be attacking right from the start.

"The players know exactly what we want from them, so hopefully they will go and deliver the gameplan."

Brentford last played in the top flight in 1946-47, and have taken part in a record nine Football League play-off campaigns without success - including four defeats in finals.

The winners will face either Swansea City or Barnsley in the play-off final on Saturday, 29 May.

The Swans lead the Tykes 1-0 from the first leg, with the return at 18:30 BST in south Wales on Saturday.

Team news - Cook a doubt

Captain Steve Cook is rated as "50-50" to start for Bournemouth after the centre-back was forced off before half-time on Monday with a knee injury.

Midfielder Ben Pearson has a better chance of featuring after sustaining a hip injury in the first leg, but forward Junior Stanislas is out.

Frank has a fully-fit Brentford squad to choose from, and says he is "extremely tempted" to start full-backs Henrik Dalsgaard and Rico Henry.

Right-back Dalsgaard and left-back Henry returned as second-half substitutes against the Cherries from two-month and three-month injury lay-offs respectively.

"Are they fit enough and ready enough? That is the big question I need to ask myself and I don't think I can answer it," Frank said.

"But I can make a decision, cross my fingers and pray and hope it is the right decision."