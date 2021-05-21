League One - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
SunderlandSunderland15:30Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Lincoln City (0-2 agg): Black Cats boss Lee Johnson says side must play without fear

Sunderland and Lincoln City
Sunderland had 18 shots at Lincoln on Wednesday but only three were on target

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said his side must be "brave" as they look to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit in their play-off semi-final with Lincoln.

The Black Cats, who will be without defender Denver Hume (hamstring), are looking to win promotion from League One at the third attempt.

"It's actually a simple task. We have to have an attitude to score goals," Johnson told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"We have to be brave with our set plays and our mindset."

He added: "We're still in it and, in one sense, we go into it with no fear because, effectively, we're the underdog probably for the first time all season."

There had been some speculation that winger Aiden McGeady would not be able to start as it would trigger an additional 12 months on his contract, which runs out at the end of this season.

However, Johnson, who called the match the biggest of his managerial career, confirmed the former Republic of Ireland international would be able to feature from the start after 'proving his class'.

"He's been top throughout my tenure. He understands the situation and he's proved his class," Johnson said.

"He goes into this game wanting to do well for the football club.

"It cements that he's a quality professional and a quality human."

Lincoln 'will play to win'

Imps boss Michael Appleton has said his team will be set up to win at the Stadium of Light.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer is available again after missing the first leg with concussion.

However, defender Adam Jackson, who limped out of Wednesday's game after 15 minutes, is out and likely to be replaced by Lewis Montsma.

"They're going to come firing out of the blocks with a determination to put things right," Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"The approach before the first game was to try and win both ties. That's how we've gone into games most of the season and it has worked quite well for us."

Should Lincoln make the play-off final they will potentially be 90 minutes away from a third promotion in five seasons and a first to the second tier of English football since 1952.

Appleton, who took over after Danny Cowley left for Huddersfield in September 2019, said that reaching the pay-off final would be a "fantastic achievement".

"The club has come so far in such a small space of time but, first and foremost, we want to get this job done and there's still a lot of work yet to do," he added.

"If we do get there then it will be a fantastic achievement for everybody."

