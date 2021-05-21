Sutton United v Hartlepool United

Sutton UnitedSutton United12:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bouzanis
- 2Barden
- 6John
- 8Davis
- 24Milsom
- 5Goodliffe
- 15Eastmond
- 7Ajiboye
- 25Olaofe
- 28Wilson
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 10Beautyman
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 13House
- 17Sho-Silva
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 13James
- 23Sterry
- 2Cass
- 4Liddle
- 15Johnson
- 26Francis-Angol
- 8Featherstone
- 7Donaldson
- 14Holohan
- 11Oates
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 10Molyneux
- 18Williams
- 27Elliott
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match details to follow.
- Why do we love wrestling?: Mark Andrews talks to some of the biggest names in the sport about what it means to them
- Five healthy habits to start today: Dr Alex's top tips to making long-term meaningful change