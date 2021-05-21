National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United12:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Borough Sports Ground, England

Sutton United v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 8Davis
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 15Eastmond
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 25Olaofe
  • 28Wilson
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 13House
  • 17Sho-Silva

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13James
  • 23Sterry
  • 2Cass
  • 4Liddle
  • 15Johnson
  • 26Francis-Angol
  • 8Featherstone
  • 7Donaldson
  • 14Holohan
  • 11Oates
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 10Molyneux
  • 18Williams
  • 27Elliott
Referee:
Simon Mather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United40249769343581
2Torquay412310868392979
3Stockport412014768323674
4Hartlepool402110962402273
5Notts County4120101162402270
6Wrexham4119101263422167
7Chesterfield412061558421666
8Bromley411812116253966
9Eastleigh4018111148371165
10Halifax411981462521065
11Solihull Moors40186165547860
12Dag & Red41178165247559
13Boreham Wood411316125144755
14Maidenhead United401411155857153
15Yeovil41157195867-952
16Aldershot41156205562-751
17Altrincham40129194559-1445
18Weymouth41116244567-2239
19Wealdstone4197254597-5234
20Woking4189244065-2533
21King's Lynn4078254593-4829
22Barnet4067273388-5525
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

