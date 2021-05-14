Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steven Gerrard hails his history makers as Rangers were presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy on one of the best days of his life. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has been voted the Scottish Football Writers' Association player of the year, beating competition from team-mates Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Allan McGregor. (Sky Sports) external-link

Defender Connor Goldson insists Celtic's nightmare season has nothing to do with Rangers' unbeaten title triumph, saying the club's achievement will be "talked about for a long time". (Daily Record) external-link

Departing Celtic skipper Scott Brown reveals that he decided to quit the club last summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has confirmed out of contract striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is poised to join Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Experienced Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has been been told that the club don't have the finances to keep him. (Daily Record) external-link

John Kennedy says that being given the opportunity to manage Celtic has been the greatest honour of his life despite the difficult season the deposed champions have endured. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross is gutted no fans will be at the Scottish Cup final after the rapid U-turn on allowing 600 into Hampden next Saturday. (Scottish Sun) external-link