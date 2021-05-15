Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay players celebrate after clinching the Cymru Premier title at Penybont

Connah's Quay Nomads retained the Cymru Premier title with a 2-0 victory at Penybont on the final day of the regular season.

George Horan's header from Aeron Edwards' cross gave Connah's Quay the perfect the start after four minutes.

Edwards' header with 15 minutes remaining settled any nerves and sealed a second successive title for Andy Morrison's side.

Nomads' victory meant that New Saints' 2-0 win over Bala Town was in vain.

For the first time in nine years, the Welsh title was decided on the final day, with Nomads going into the weekend holding a two-point lead over Saints.

Ben Clark put Saints ahead on nine minutes against Bala, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Ryan Harrington was red carded for a foul on Anthony Kay.

Adrian Cieslewicz doubled Saints' lead early in the second half but their hopes of a 14th title were finally extinguished by their former midfielder Edwards' goal at Penybont.

Edwards' goal not only secured Nomads' second Cymru Premier but significantly earned him a 10th title-winning medal.

George Horan celebrates after giving Connah's Quay an early lead at Penybont

Connah's Quay manager Andy Morrison said: "We were very, very good today right from the start and we got that early goal which was really important for us.

"Our keeper's not had to make a save of any sort and when we get our noses in front. At 2-0 it was going to be hard for us to lose it.

"It's probably one of those where I'll wake up tomorrow and everything will sink in.

"It was so important to me, for my own personal pride. I'm a very proud man and I don't want to be handed anything.

"We were the best team last year and this year we've cemented that. So we've won two titles today, not just one and that's what means a lot to me.

"People might say you've got to let these things go but I can't. I had to make sure we gave an account of ourselves this year and it reflected what we did last year and we've done it.

"We worked so hard last year. I was in the kitchen, on my own last year, when we were awarded the title and I wasn't with the players that I've got a bond with and grown to love over the years.

"We just didn't get the celebrations and it was special today because we were all together and it was right."

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 15 May

Championship Conference

Barry Town United 3-2 Caernarfon Town

Penybont 0-2 Connah's Quay Nomads

The New Saints 2-0 Bala Town

Play-off Conference

Cardiff Met 2-1 Flint Town United

Haverfordwest County 2-0 Cefn Druids

Newtown 0-4 Aberystwyth Town