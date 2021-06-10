Fans are being told not to travel to London without a match ticket or somewhere to watch the game against England

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

The 23-year wait is almost over. Scotland are just days away from kicking their first ball at a major tournament this century.

Excited? Thought so. Given Covid-19 restrictions, it's not quite how everyone would have wanted the moment to be, but there is still plenty to look forward to at Euro 2020.

Here is your guide to how to follow Scotland...

Can I watch games at Hampden?

Unless you have a match ticket, no. A total of 12,000 fans are permitted to attend the matches against the Czech Republic (14 June) and Croatia (22 June), after a ballot of those who had originally bought tickets before the capacity was cut.

Those lucky enough to keep their seat will be joined by 1,900 further members of the Tartan Army who could buy a ticket based on previous attendance.

There will be no added fan zone at the national stadium, but there will be one in Glasgow Green for the full duration of the Euros.

Six-thousand fans per day - split into two sessions of 3,000 people - will be able to watch all the games outdoors on a big screen. However, that is also a ticket-only event, with the ballot long since closed.

What about the England game?

Likewise, if you don't have a ticket you won't be able to get in or around Wembley for the match against the Auld Enemy. And even if you do, you'll need to have had both vaccines or show proof of a negative Covid test.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said supporters coming to London must have a place to stay and to watch the game, because there will only be one fan zone of 750 people, all key workers who entered a ballot.

In other words, if you're travelling down without a plan hoping to catch the game somewhere, the message is - don't.

"No Scottish people want to come here and catch or spread the virus," Khan said. "We've got to make sure these games are safe and they take place in an environment we can all enjoy."

Can I watch in the pub? Or a friend's house?

Yes, but the exact number of people you can have in a home depends on which level of restrictions in your part of the country.

If it's Level 2 - which is currently much of the central belt - six people from three households can meet in a house or pub (indoors), or eight people from eight households if you're planning to watch outdoors.

You can't have any extra people in your home at Level One, but eight from three households can go to a pub, while 12 from 12 households can meet outside.

The full list of rules can be found on the Scottish government's website. external-link

Okay, so how do I follow on the BBC?

All of Scotland's matches will be covered extensively. The opening match against the Czechs is live on BBC One Scotland and available to watch on the website, where there will be in-play clips.

All three group games will also be covered live on BBC Radio Scotland and 5 Live, as well as the usual live text on the BBC Sport website. We promise you won't miss a thing...