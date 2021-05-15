Last updated on .From the section Salford City

James Wilson helped Salford City win the EFL Trophy during his time with the club

Salford City striker James Wilson is among 13 players to be released by the League Two club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old former Manchester United forward joined from Aberdeen on an 18-month deal in January 2020.

He scored 10 goals in 35 appearances for the club with eight of those coming in 29 appearances this term.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Mani Dieseruvwe also departs the Ammies having spent four years at the club.

Dieseruvwe, 26, scored 18 goals in 104 appearances across three divisions and found the net in their 2018-19 National League play-off final win at Wembley.

He went on to score their first goal in the English Football League three months later against Stevenage and was an extra-time substitute in their EFL Trophy win over Portsmouth earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Doyle, George Boyd, Tom Clarke, Harry Ditchfield, Sam Fielding, Darron Gibson, Dan Hawkins, Dan Jones, Will Shepherd all leave the club.

Oscar Threlkeld and Richie Towell also depart, with the latter joining League of Ireland Premier Divison side Shamrock Rovers.