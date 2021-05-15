Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Robert Lewandowski has equalled Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals scored in a single campaign after he netted in Bayern Munich's draw with SC Freiburg.
The striker has now scored 40 goals in 28 league games this season.
Muller averaged a goal every 77 minutes when he set the Bundesliga record in 1972 but Lewandowski did so with an average of a goal every 58 minutes.
He has netted in 18 of his past 19 Bundesliga appearances.
The only team during that run Lewandowski failed to score against was Hertha Berlin on 5 February.
Lewandowski celebrated the goal by lifting up his playing top to show a T-shirt underneath with Muller's face on and the words "4ever Gerd".
His team-mates then quickly formed a guard of honour near the touchline opposite staff members while Lewandowski celebrated with his arms outstretched.
The Poland international is the first player to reach 40 goals in a single season in one of Europe's top five leagues since Luis Suarez for Barcelona in 2015-2016.
Lewandowski's record-equalling goal came from the spot in the 26th minute to put champions Bayern ahead before SC Freiburg defender Manuel Gulde equalised three minutes later.
Ex-Manchester City winger Leroy Sane restored Bayern's lead in the second half but defender Christian Gunter made it 2-2. Lewandowski missed a golden opportunity to break the record late on.
Bayern were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after Lewandowski's hat-trick helped them thrash Borussia Monchengladbach last week.
They have scored at least once in all their Bundesliga away matches this season, setting a new league record by scoring in 34 consecutive games on the road.
Lewandowski can still break the record in the final league game of the season at home to FC Augsburg on Saturday, 22 May.
Line-ups
Freiburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Flekken
- 17KüblerSubstituted forJeongat 72'minutes
- 3Lienhart
- 5Gulde
- 30Günter
- 22SallaiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forSchmidat 61'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 8SantamaríaSubstituted forKeitelat 72'minutes
- 32Grifo
- 11DemirovicSubstituted forHölerat 55'minutes
- 18PetersenSubstituted forHabererat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 7Schmid
- 9Höler
- 19Haberer
- 23Heintz
- 28Kwon
- 29Jeong
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 36Keitel
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Nübel
- 4SüleSubstituted forSarrat 72'minutes
- 17Boateng
- 21HernándezSubstituted forRocaat 61'minutes
- 19DaviesBooked at 87mins
- 6Kimmich
- 27AlabaBooked at 90mins
- 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 72'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTolissoat 61'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 29Coman
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Jeong Woo-Yeong (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jeong Woo-Yeong (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Philipp Lienhart.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.