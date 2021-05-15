Match ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.
Juan Cuadrado scored a late penalty to keep Juventus' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive with a dramatic victory over Inter Milan after playing with 10 men for 35 minutes.
The referee awarded two first-half penalties following VAR reviews, before sending off Juve's Rodrigo Bentancur and Inter's Marcelo Brozovic later.
Giorgio Chiellini's own goal to take it to 2-2 was also reviewed by VAR, before Cuadrado won and scored a penalty to put Juve two points above Napoli in Serie A.
Fifth-placed Napoli travel to Fiorentina on Sunday (11:30 BST) and can regain fourth place going into the final matchweek.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot for Juve, whose league crown was taken off them by Inter this month.
Romelu Lukaku made it 1-1 at the other end with another penalty before Cuadrado's thumping strike deflected in for Juve's second just before the break.
Bentancur's second yellow card meant Juve went down to 10 men and manager Andrea Pirlo brought off star man Ronaldo with over 20 minutes to play.
Chiellini thought he was tugged by Lukaku as he poked in an own goal to make it 2-2 but the referee showed him a yellow card for holding the Belgian following a VAR review.
Just as Juve thought their Champions League qualification hopes had taken a huge blow, Ivan Perisic was deemed to have clipped Cuadrado in the box.
The Colombian stepped up to score the winning penalty before Inter's Brozovic was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on the match-winner.
Champions League qualification remains out of Juventus' hands and their final game of the season is against Bologna on Sunday, 23 May.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 3ChielliniBooked at 85mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
- 30BentancurBooked at 55mins
- 25Rabiot
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forDemiralat 70'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forMorataat 70'minutes
- 44KulusevskiBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 10Dybala
- 14McKennie
- 19Bonucci
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 53Andrade Sanches Correia
- 77Buffon
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniBooked at 77minsSubstituted forVecinoat 80'minutes
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 90mins
- 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 73'minutes
- 36DarmianBooked at 23minsSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Vecino
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 15Young
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij.
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Booking
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Juventus. Juan Cuadrado draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Juventus 2-2 Inter Milan (Romelu Lukaku).
Goal!
Own Goal by Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus. Juventus 2, Inter Milan 2.