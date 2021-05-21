Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Lewis Collins of Newport County fires a shot at goal during the first leg

League Two play-off semi-finals, second leg Venue: The Innocent New Lawn Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen on Radio Wales SE FM & DAB ; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says he has a huge selection call to make for Sunday's League Two play-off second leg at an "angry" Forest Green Rovers.

Captain Joss Labadie sat out Tuesday's 2-0 first leg win at Rodney Parade as he recovered from a wound to his knee.

But the midfielder has been cleared to return and is vying for a place.

"It's a tough decision. I have always said I would pick a team on the day to win the game in front of us," Flynn said.

"We don't always get it right, we know that, otherwise I would not be in League Two. You make the decision for the right reason, every time I do that at least I can look myself in the mirror."

Matt Dolan stepped in for Labadie in the first leg and scored a stunning opening goal, adding to Flynn's selection dilemma.

Flynn added: "Joss was fit (for Tuesday) and I made the decision to put his welfare first because it was a bit of a risk he could break down again, and he could have missed the second leg and the final if we get there

"So I had to do what was best for Joss. He wanted to play but the risk was not worth the reward.

"He is a big player for us, everybody knows that, we just have to work out whether we start him or not."

Rovers 'angry' at first-leg display

Rovers' 16-goal top scorer Jamille Matt, who left Newport in August 2020, made a surprise return as a substitute on Tuesday, having initially expected to be out for the season with a hand injury sustained in March.

"We are angry," Matt said. "We knew we could perform better than we did on Tuesday. There is the aggression to show what we can do and put that right and show what we are about.

"The pressure is probably on them but we will always put pressure on ourselves in terms of... what we can achieve and what we have in the dressing room amongst the squad.

"So we will be putting pressure on ourselves in going to win the game, but the pressure is on them as they have everything to lose really."

Rovers boss Jimmy Ball admits he would rather be in Newport's position with a two-goal advantage, but said: "When people are under pressure funny things happen. That is what we have to do and we have to maintain that throughout the game.

"With them being away from home we have to put them under pressure to see if they can cope and make them be perfect"

With approximately 1500 fans being allowed into the stadium, Ball added: "The Innocent New Lawn Stadium has to be like a bear pit. It has to be intimidating and not a nice place to be for anyone from Newport. We have to make that advantage and I believe the fans will do that."