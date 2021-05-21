Aston Villa v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Left-back Matt Targett is a Premier League ever-present this season and has been one of Aston Villa's most improved players

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has shown no ill-effects from his first start in 95 days at Spurs on Wednesday.

Loanee Ross Barkley is ineligible but Matt Targett can become the first outfield Villa player in a decade to start every league game in a season.

Chelsea will assess the fitness of N'Golo Kante, who was substituted with a hamstring problem in midweek, and Kai Havertz, who has a similar issue.

Andreas Christensen hopes to be available after a three-match absence.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea need a win to make sure of a top-four finish and I think they will get it.

Villa have been up and down results-wise recently but they were impressive in their victory at Tottenham in midweek, and they got a good win at Everton at the start of the month too. Dean Smith's side have improved a lot on last season, that's for sure.

They will be lively again at Stamford Bridge, especially with Jack Grealish getting more and more minutes under his belt, but I thought Chelsea won comfortably against Leicester on Tuesday and I'd expect them to get the job done here too.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in December ended Aston Villa's six-match losing streak against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Villa have lost 10 of the past 12 league meetings, with their solitary victory during that period coming at home in March 2014.

Chelsea can register four successive away league wins in this fixture for only the second time, having done so between 1995 and 1999.

Aston Villa

Villa are guaranteed to end the season in 11th place, their highest finish in the Premier League since coming ninth in 2010-11.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Villa's 15 this season.

Emiliano Martinez has equalled the club's Premier League record for most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. Brad Friedel also kept 15 in 2009-10.

Aston Villa have failed to win their final league match in any of their past six top-flight campaigns since beating Liverpool 1-0 a decade ago (D2, L4).

Ollie Watkins has scored eight Premier League goals against established top-six opposition in 2020-21, two more than any other player.

He needs one goal to become the first Englishman to score 15 times in a Premier League season for Villa, surpassing Julian Joachim's record from 1998-99.

Chelsea