Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diego Llorente suffered a muscle strain against Southampton on Tuesday and will miss the visit of West Brom

TEAM NEWS

Central defender Diego Llorente will miss out for Leeds because of a muscle strain sustained during Tuesday's victory over Southampton.

Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich have been given time off to prepare for the summer's European Championship.

Relegated West Brom have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sam Allardyce's final game in charge.

Long-term injury absentees Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds have not won any trophies this season but they deserve more than an honourable mention for what they have done, and the way they have done it.

Some people are already saying they will find it harder next season because the opposition will know how they play under Marcelo Bielsa, but they already do - it's just that not many teams can deal with it.

I'm not surprised former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is being linked with the West Brom job now Sam Allardyce has said he is leaving.

Wilder is available, he knows the Championship and he knows how to get teams promoted. It seems like the perfect fit to me.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are unbeaten in four league meetings, winning three.

West Brom have only won one of the past 12 away meetings in all competitions.

Leeds United

Leeds have only lost one of their past 10 league fixtures, winning six and drawing three.

They could earn four consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since 2002.

Their tally of 59 Premier League goals this season is a record for a promoted club in a 38-game season.

Patrick Bamford's 16 Premier League goals this season is the most by a player from a promoted club since Charlie Austin's 18 for Queens Park Rangers in 2014-15.

West Bromwich Albion