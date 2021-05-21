Sheffield United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has lost 50 Premier League games in just 74 appearances, a competition record

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United defender George Baldock could play on Sunday despite missing the midweek defeat at Newcastle because of hamstring discomfort.

The Blades remain without Oli McBurnie, Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp, Ethan Ampadu and Sander Berge.

Burnley are hoping goalkeeper Nick Pope will be fit to return from a knee problem.

Manager Sean Dyche is otherwise expected to select from an unchanged squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is not a lot more to say about either of these teams. Burnley have not had a great season but they have always looked like staying up.

Sheffield United, in contrast, felt like they were relegated a long time before it was officially confirmed.

The Blades will have to dust themselves down in the Championship and try to come back straight away. We have no inkling of who their manager is going to be though, and that is going to be another very interesting selection.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 and could complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time since 2008-09.

However, Burnley's only win in their past 18 away league games in this fixture came in December 2008.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have equalled the Premier League record of 29 defeats in a season. They could become the first team in English league history to lose 30 games in a season spanning fewer than 40 matches.

The Blades are the first club to lose as many as 17 top-flight fixtures in a season by a one-goal margin since Crystal Palace lost 18 in 1980-81.

They can equal the Premier League record for most home defeats in a season: 14 by Sunderland (2002-03 and 2005-06) and Huddersfield Town (2018-19).

Sheffield United have scored 19 goals - the top-flight record for fewest goals scored in a season is 20 by Derby County in 2007-08.

Burnley