Fulham v Newcastle United

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin is a slight injury doubt for the trip to Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Fulham trio Tom Cairney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Antonee Robinson are all unavailable this weekend.

Harrison Reed will have an ankle injury assessed.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects Allan Saint-Maximin and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to play despite their minor fitness issues.

They will be assessed before Sunday's match but leading goalscorer Callum Wilson remains out with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham got a decent draw at Old Trafford in midweek and Newcastle saw off Sheffield United.

This might just be an open game, and a case of 'let's just go and play boys', especially from Fulham who will be in front of their fans for the first time in a while.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle could win back-to-back Premier League away games at Fulham for the first time since 2005.

Fulham have won 12 Premier League matches against Newcastle - they've never beaten another side 13 times in the division.

Fulham

Fulham are winless in nine Premier League games, earning just two points during that run.

They have lost five successive league fixtures at home.

Only Sheffield United have scored fewer league goals than Fulham's four since the start of April.

They have won their final Premier League game in just one of the past seven seasons.

Scott Parker scored four goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Newcastle.

Newcastle United