Fulham v Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS
Fulham trio Tom Cairney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Antonee Robinson are all unavailable this weekend.
Harrison Reed will have an ankle injury assessed.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects Allan Saint-Maximin and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to play despite their minor fitness issues.
They will be assessed before Sunday's match but leading goalscorer Callum Wilson remains out with a hamstring injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Fulham got a decent draw at Old Trafford in midweek and Newcastle saw off Sheffield United.
This might just be an open game, and a case of 'let's just go and play boys', especially from Fulham who will be in front of their fans for the first time in a while.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle could win back-to-back Premier League away games at Fulham for the first time since 2005.
- Fulham have won 12 Premier League matches against Newcastle - they've never beaten another side 13 times in the division.
Fulham
- Fulham are winless in nine Premier League games, earning just two points during that run.
- They have lost five successive league fixtures at home.
- Only Sheffield United have scored fewer league goals than Fulham's four since the start of April.
- They have won their final Premier League game in just one of the past seven seasons.
- Scott Parker scored four goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Newcastle.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle have won four of their past seven Premier League games (D1, L2).
- They have won their final league fixture of the season in five of the six previous years.
- Since the start of April, only Liverpool have scored more than Newcastle's 16 Premier League goals.
- Joe Willock could join Alan Shearer as the only Newcastle players to score in seven consecutive Premier League appearances.
- Willock's tally of seven league goals since his debut on 6 February is more than any Arsenal player in the same period.