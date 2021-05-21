Premier League
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane applauds the fans
Could Sunday's match be Harry Kane's last appearance for Tottenham?

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Jonny Evans remains out with a heel injury for a game the hosts realistically need to win to have any chance of a Champions League spot.

Premier League title-winning defenders Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs could make a final appearance for the club.

Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga suffered an ankle ligament injury in midweek.

Harry Kane, whose future is the subject of intense speculation, is level with Mohamed Salah on 22 Premier League goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It seems like some sections of the media have already decided this will be Harry Kane's last game for Spurs. I suspect that story, about whether he will stay or go, and where will he go, will run all summer.

Leicester have got the FA Cup in the bag but their hopes of reaching the top four are out of their hands after they lost at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

They need to win, but not only that, they need to score a few more goals than Liverpool if they and Chelsea are winning too. I don't see any of that happening.

Tottenham need a win too, to hold on to seventh spot, and my thinking is they will sneak this.

Prediction: 1-2

Leicester have stayed in the top four since 21 September 2019 except for the final week of this season and last.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester won the reverse fixture 2-0 in December and could complete a top-flight double over Spurs for the first time since 1998-99.
  • Tottenham have scored in all but one of their past 24 away fixtures against Leicester in all competitions. The exception was a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Filbert Street in September 1997.
  • Only one of the 101 league meetings has ended goalless - a second tier fixture at White Hart Lane in March 1948.

Leicester City

  • The Foxes will qualify for next season's Champions League if they win and Chelsea or Liverpool slip up, or if they draw and either Liverpool lose or Chelsea lose by at least a three-goal margin.
  • Leicester have only taken 20 points from their past 13 league matches (W6, D2, L5).
  • They can record more than 20 top-flight victories in a season for only the fourth time, after 2015-16 (23), 1928-29 (21) and 1965-66 (21).
  • Eight of Leicester's 11 Premier League defeats in 2020-21 have come at King Power Stadium. They haven't lost nine home games in a season since 2001-02.
  • They haven't won their final Premier League match of a season in five attempts since beating QPR 5-1 at home in 2015.
  • Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 16 goals in his past 19 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Spurs have 59 points after 37 matches, equalling their final total for last season.
  • They have suffered seven straight defeats in fixtures against teams currently above them in the table.
  • Tottenham won their opening four Premier League away games this season but have only managed three more victories in their subsequent 14 attempts on the road.
  • Harry Kane has scored 220 goals in 335 appearances for Spurs in all competitions. He's the club's second all-time top scorer behind Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 goals.
  • Kane is level with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool on an unsurpassed 22 Premier League goals this season. Both players are two-time winners of the Premier League Golden Boot.
  • Kane has scored 14 goals in 11 Premier League appearances against Leicester.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37265678324683
2Man Utd372011671432871
3Chelsea371910857342367
4Liverpool37199966422466
5Leicester372061166462066
6West Ham371881159471262
7Tottenham371781264432159
8Everton37178124743459
9Arsenal371771353391458
10Leeds37175155953656
11Aston Villa37157155345852
12Wolves37129163550-1545
13Crystal Palace37128174164-2344
14Southampton37127184765-1843
15Newcastle37119174462-1842
16Brighton37914144044-441
17Burnley37109183354-2139
18Fulham37513192751-2428
19West Brom37511213473-3926
20Sheff Utd3762291963-4420
