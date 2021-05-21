Premier League
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss Sunday's clash with injury and could have played his last game for the club

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss Sunday's finale because of bruising to the bone in his lower leg.

Reserve goalkeeper Mat Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club.

Brighton forward Neal Maupay is still suspended but captain Lewis Dunk returns after serving a two-match ban.

Albion head coach Graham Potter will provide an update later on Friday on the fitness of injury doubts Danny Welbeck, Joel Veltman and Davy Propper.

Welbeck suffered a hamstring problem against Manchester City on Tuesday, while Veltman has missed the past three matches because of a tight calf and Propper has been out with a sprained ankle.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have been going well - they have won their past four league games. It's all a bit late, really, but then they always seem to play well when the pressure is off them.

Seventh place will get them into Europe next season, in the new Europa Conference League, but they could win a fifth game in a row and still miss out if either Tottenham or Everton win as well.

As long as they do win, glorious failure wouldn't be the worst way for the Gunners to sign off for the season and the most important thing for them is to get the summer right in terms of recruitment. We wait with baited breath.

Brighton got a great result against City on Tuesday, and played really well in front of their fans.

The Seagulls have got a fifth consecutive season in the top flight to look forward to, and under Graham Potter they appear to be in very good shape.

Yes, they could do with scoring more goals but defensively they are really solid and that gives them a great platform to build on. They will need to keep hold of Ben White and Yves Bissouma this summer though.

Prediction: 2-0

Arsenal need a victory to avoid ending the campaign with their worst PL home points tally

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are attempting to do the league double over Brighton for the first time since the 1980-81 top-flight campaign.
  • The Gunners have won just two of the seven Premier League meetings, drawing two and losing three.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal's run of four consecutive Premier League wins is their best since a seven-match streak under Unai Emery in October 2018.
  • An Arsenal defeat would set an outright club record of eight Premier League home losses in a season.
  • The Gunners, who begin the day in ninth, could finish outside the top eight for only the third time in their past 38 top-flight campaigns.
  • They have 25 points from 18 home games - their lowest final tally in a Premier League season is 27, set in 1994-95.
  • Arsenal haven't lost their final league match of the season since 2004-05 and have won the last nine.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could become the first Gunners player since Alan Smith (1989-92) to score in the last match of four consecutive campaigns.
  • Nicolas Pepe can score in three consecutive Arsenal appearances in all competitions for the first time.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton's nine victories this season equals their final tally from each of their top-flight campaigns since promotion in 2017.
  • They need one point to finish with a club record total in the Premier League, surpassing the 41 earned last year.
  • Albion can also set an outright top-flight record of six away victories in a season.
  • Pascal Gross has registered six Premier League assists in 2021, more than any other player.

