West Ham United v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
West Ham manager David Moyes will make a "last-minute call" on whether goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is fit to return from a knee injury.
Midfielders Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini are expected to miss out again.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has suggested that Oriol Romeu may return after three months out because of an ankle injury.
Jan Bednarek could make his 100th Premier League appearance but Che Adams and Will Smallbone remain out.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton are already just thinking about the summer and the big question is whether they will be able to keep hold of their star striker Danny Ings. Without him you would start to worry about them a little bit.
A point would make sure West Ham finish sixth, but they have had a very good season regardless of what happens.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The Hammers are unbeaten in the past six Premier League meetings, winning five in a row before a 0-0 draw in this season's reverse fixture.
West Ham United
- West Ham need a point to guarantee a top-six finish in the Premier League for the first time since 1999.
- The Hammers have equalled their highest Premier League total of 62 points, set in 2015-16.
- Wednesday's victory over West Brom was a record-extending 18th Premier League win of this season.
- They are one short of reaching double figures for Premier League home victories in a season for the first time since 2001-02.
- West Ham have lost consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time under David Moyes.
Southampton
- Southampton have lost 14 of their past 20 games in the Premier League (W4, L2).
- The Saints have conceded 40 goals in their last 17 league fixtures.
- They are one short of equalling the club Premier League record for most goals conceded in a single season: 66 in 1993-94 and 2004-05.
- If captain James Ward-Prowse plays the full 90 minutes on Sunday, he will be the first midfielder to play every minute in consecutive Premier League seasons.