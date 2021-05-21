West Ham United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham will secure a place in next season's Europa League if they avoid defeat

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes will make a "last-minute call" on whether goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is fit to return from a knee injury.

Midfielders Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini are expected to miss out again.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has suggested that Oriol Romeu may return after three months out because of an ankle injury.

Jan Bednarek could make his 100th Premier League appearance but Che Adams and Will Smallbone remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are already just thinking about the summer and the big question is whether they will be able to keep hold of their star striker Danny Ings. Without him you would start to worry about them a little bit.

A point would make sure West Ham finish sixth, but they have had a very good season regardless of what happens.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Noel Gallagher

Their only win came against bottom side Sheffield United

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Hammers are unbeaten in the past six Premier League meetings, winning five in a row before a 0-0 draw in this season's reverse fixture.

West Ham United

West Ham need a point to guarantee a top-six finish in the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

The Hammers have equalled their highest Premier League total of 62 points, set in 2015-16.

Wednesday's victory over West Brom was a record-extending 18th Premier League win of this season.

They are one short of reaching double figures for Premier League home victories in a season for the first time since 2001-02.

West Ham have lost consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time under David Moyes.

Southampton