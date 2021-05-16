Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jota scored his ninth league goal of the season in the 4-2 win over Manchester United

Diogo Jota will miss Liverpool's remaining Premier League games after injuring a bone in his foot.

The forward suffered the issue in Thursday's 4-2 win at Manchester United, a result that boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four.

"No good thing without a bad thing," said manager Jurgen Klopp before Sunday's match with West Brom.

"It is something with the bone. It is not too serious but serious enough to end the season for him."

Jota has had an injury-hit season since joining Liverpool from Wolves last summer for £41m, including missing 15 league games between December and March with a knee problem.

The latest problem is a blow to the 24-year-old before this summer's European Championship finals, in which he would be expected to feature for holders Portugal.