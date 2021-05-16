Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City are four wins from the SWPL 1 title after they hammered Forfar Farmington 8-0.

A hat-trick from Priscila Chinchilla along with strikes from Clare Shine, Lauren Davidson, Mairead Fulton, Aoife Colvill and Megan Foley secured all three points at Broadwood Stadium.

Nearest challengers Rangers beat Spartans 5-0 and remain four points behind, while third place Celtic won 3-0 against Hearts.

And Hibernian beat Motherwell 1-0.

City, who have won the last 13 league titles, are due to play Rangers on the final day of the season, but could have the title wrapped up by then providing they keep winning.

Malky Thomson's Rangers remain one point ahead of Celtic, after Lizzie Arnot, Chelsea Cornet, Zoe Ness and Bala Devi all hit the net against Spartans, with Becky Galbraith also scoring an own goal.

Celtic found it tough going against bottom of the table Hearts at Oriam. However, after a first half stalemate, Chloe Craig marked her 200th appearance for the club with a goal before Anna Filbey notched a brace.

Eilidh Adams gave Hibs a tight 1-0 win over Motherwell which moved them up to fourth in the table.