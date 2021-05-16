Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho goal takes title race to final day

Nacho
Real Madrid have beaten Athletic Bilbao more times than any side in the history of La Liga

Real Madrid ensured the La Liga title race will go to the final day as Nacho's second-half goal earned a narrow victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Defending champions Real remain two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with one game remaining.

Nacho slotted in from Casemiro's pass after 68 minutes and the goal was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee check for offside against Karim Benzema in the build-up.

Real face Villarreal next weekend.

In a game of few clear chances, Raul Garcia also received a late red card for a foul as Real saw out the win they needed.

With two minutes remaining in their match against Osasuna, Atletico were being held 1-1 and Real were heading top based on their superior head-to-head record.

However, Luis Suarez scored a late winner to leave the title in the hands of their city rivals.

Zinedine Zidane's side must now hope Atletico slip up against Real Valladolid in their final match next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's title hopes were ended as Ronald Koeman's side lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo, despite Lionel Messi's first half opener.

Atletico Madrid (83 points) remain two points clear of Real Madrid

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4MartínezBooked at 80mins
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 12Berenguer RemiroBooked at 14mins
  • 14García CarrilloSubstituted forVesgaat 65'minutes
  • 27VencedorSubstituted forGómezat 73'minutes
  • 2MorcilloSubstituted forGarcíaat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 65'minutes
  • 16SancetSubstituted forLópezat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6Vesga
  • 7Gómez
  • 8López
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 20Villalibre
  • 22García
  • 26Vicente

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Militão
  • 6NachoBooked at 82mins
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 77'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 31Blanco
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Federico Valverde is caught offside.

  7. Dismissal

    Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the red card.

  8. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).

  10. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Unai López with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Booking

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

  18. Booking

    Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid37258465244183
2Real Madrid37249465273881
3Barcelona37237784384676
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Real Sociedad3716111058382059
6Real Betis371610114748-158
7Villarreal371513959421758
8Celta Vigo371411125354-153
9Ath Bilbao371113134640646
10Granada37136184765-1845
11Osasuna371111153747-1044
12Cádiz371110163456-2243
13Valencia371012155053-342
14Levante37913154455-1140
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Huesca37712183453-1933
18Elche37712183255-2333
19Real Valladolid37516163355-2231
20Eibar37612192951-2230
View full Spanish La Liga table

