Real Madrid have beaten Athletic Bilbao more times than any side in the history of La Liga

Real Madrid ensured the La Liga title race will go to the final day as Nacho's second-half goal earned a narrow victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Defending champions Real remain two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with one game remaining.

Nacho slotted in from Casemiro's pass after 68 minutes and the goal was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee check for offside against Karim Benzema in the build-up.

Real face Villarreal next weekend.

In a game of few clear chances, Raul Garcia also received a late red card for a foul as Real saw out the win they needed.

With two minutes remaining in their match against Osasuna, Atletico were being held 1-1 and Real were heading top based on their superior head-to-head record.

However, Luis Suarez scored a late winner to leave the title in the hands of their city rivals.

Zinedine Zidane's side must now hope Atletico slip up against Real Valladolid in their final match next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's title hopes were ended as Ronald Koeman's side lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo, despite Lionel Messi's first half opener.

Atletico Madrid (83 points) remain two points clear of Real Madrid