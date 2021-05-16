Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 1.
Real Madrid ensured the La Liga title race will go to the final day as Nacho's second-half goal earned a narrow victory over Athletic Bilbao.
Defending champions Real remain two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with one game remaining.
Nacho slotted in from Casemiro's pass after 68 minutes and the goal was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee check for offside against Karim Benzema in the build-up.
Real face Villarreal next weekend.
In a game of few clear chances, Raul Garcia also received a late red card for a foul as Real saw out the win they needed.
With two minutes remaining in their match against Osasuna, Atletico were being held 1-1 and Real were heading top based on their superior head-to-head record.
However, Luis Suarez scored a late winner to leave the title in the hands of their city rivals.
Zinedine Zidane's side must now hope Atletico slip up against Real Valladolid in their final match next Sunday.
Meanwhile, Barcelona's title hopes were ended as Ronald Koeman's side lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo, despite Lionel Messi's first half opener.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 18De Marcos
- 5Álvarez
- 4MartínezBooked at 80mins
- 24Balenziaga
- 12Berenguer RemiroBooked at 14mins
- 14García CarrilloSubstituted forVesgaat 65'minutes
- 27VencedorSubstituted forGómezat 73'minutes
- 2MorcilloSubstituted forGarcíaat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 65'minutes
- 16SancetSubstituted forLópezat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6Vesga
- 7Gómez
- 8López
- 13Ezkieta
- 20Villalibre
- 22García
- 26Vicente
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Militão
- 6NachoBooked at 82mins
- 35Gutiérrez
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 77'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
Post update
Hand ball by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Federico Valverde is caught offside.
Dismissal
Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the red card.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Unai López with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Booking
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
(Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.