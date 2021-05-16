Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez has scored 20 goals for Atletico this term

Luis Suarez scored a dramatic late winner as Atletico Madrid fought back to beat Osasuna and put themselves on the verge of a first La Liga title for seven years.

Diego Simeone's side now travel to Real Valladolid in their final game knowing that a win will clinch the title.

Ante Budimir's header had put Osasuna on course for a shock win and seen Real Madrid briefly top the table.

But Renan Lodi levelled before Suarez steered in Yannick Carrasco's cross.

Both Atletico goals arrived in the final 10 minutes of a compelling contest - and just as it looked as though they were going to have to surrender top spot to their city rivals.

Real, who were leading and went on to win at Athletic Bilbao, were in pole position for the title with two minutes remaining.

Simeone's side, who have led the table since November and at one stage had a 10-point lead at the top, dominated throughout but initially failed to take advantage of a glut of chances, with the Argentine urging them forward.

Suarez hit the post and flashed a drive wide as the hosts peppered the Osasuna goal with 16 shots during the first half.

And Stefan Savic then had a second-half goal disallowed after a VAR review correctly found he was offside when volleying in from close range.

Budimir's header, which was also awarded after a review, came after a superb run and cross from Ruben Garcia but was one of just two efforts on target for the visitors.

However, Lodi, who was introduced as a substitute settled home nerves with a clinical left-foot effort into the top corner and the hosts more than deserved their victory.

Barcelona had also started Sunday's penultimate round of fixtures in contention for a fifth title in seven years but lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo.