Could Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho stay at Dortmund now?

Borussia Dortmund clinched a place in the Champions League for the 10th time in 11 seasons by beating Mainz on the penultimate day of the league season.

The achievement could be a boost to their hopes of keeping star players like Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho in Germany next season.

Dortmund were seven points off the top four in early April but have won their six Bundesliga games since.

Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt scored in a 3-1 win.

Robin Quaison scored a last-minute consolation penalty for hosts Mainz.

It caps a great week for Dortmund, who beat RB Leipzig 4-1 to win the German Cup on Thursday.

"Not many people believed in us," Dortmund captain Reus said.

"The team deserves an incredible compliment. We have shown a really strong mentality in the last few weeks.

"When we have to, we are capable of great things."