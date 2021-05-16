Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Alisson is the first goalkeeper ever to score for Liverpool in a competitive game

There were tears at full time, an emotional signal up to the sky and a mass of red bodies on top of Alisson in what Jurgen Klopp described as a "special moment".

It is not every day you see a goalkeeper score a 95th-minute winner. In fact, in Liverpool's 129-year history, no goalkeeper has ever scored in a competitive match for the club.

So when Alisson nodded in a dramatic winner for Liverpool against West Brom - in turn keeping their Champions League qualification hopes in their own hands - the celebrations were wild.

Alisson paid tribute to his late father immediately afterwards in an emotional interview.

"I hope he was here to see it, I'm sure he is celebrating with God at his side," said the Brazilian.

And he joked: "Hopefully I don't have to come up too many times to score goals!"

Alisson looks up to the sky immediately after scoring the winner at The Hawthorns

Alisson became the sixth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal - and the first to do so with a header.

"I think it's one of the best goals I have scored," he told Sky Sports, before being reminded it was actually his only goal.

"OK, the best I have scored," he added.

Alisson's father, Jose Agostinho Becker, died aged 57 in Brazil in February with local police saying he had drowned at a dam near his holiday home in Lavras do Sul.

"I'm too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father," said Alisson.

"Sometimes you are fighting and things aren't happening. I'm really happy to help them because we fight together and have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League, because we have won it once and everything starts with qualification.

"So I can't be more happy than I am now."

'Winning that way is really special'

Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson in July 2018

Liverpool have had a difficult season after they were unable to defend their Premier League title and now face a nervous wait to see if they can qualify for the Champions League.

The 2-1 victory over West Brom moves them to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea. Until Alisson's dramatic late intervention, their top-four hopes appeared to be slipping away.

"'Wow' is a pretty good word," manager Klopp told BBC Sport.

"It was spectacular and a good game. That is so far the highlight [of the season]. I hope we have time for another highlight. Winning that way is really special. I couldn't be happier."

Klopp, who also lost his mother this season, said it was "the best goal I've ever seen scored by a goalkeeper" and described Alisson's thumping header as a "worldie".

"[Alisson's] our player, our boy and our brother," he added. "When he is suffering, we are all suffering. It's hard in these moments.

"There are more important things than football but when football can deliver moments like this for him, and all the boys, and our fans, then football is the best thing for a few seconds than anything else out there."

