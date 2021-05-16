Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been named the PFA Scotland manager of the year after completing an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Ibrox boss received the most votes from players across the four SPFL divisions.

St Johnstone's Callum Davidson, Livingston's David Martindale and Raith Rovers' John McGlynn were also nominated.

Rangers captain James Tavernier also won the player of the year award.

The right-back beat off competition from his Rangers team-mates Steven Davis, Ryan Kent and Allan McGregor, after a season in which he scored 11 times in the Premiership and had 10 assists.

Gerrard becomes the third Rangers manager to win the award, after Walter Smith and Mark Warburton.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull landed the PFA Scotland young player of the year accolade, ahead of St Johnstone's Ali McCann, Hibernian's Josh Doig and Rangers' Nathan Patterson.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce was awarded the Scottish Championship PFA player of the year award and the Special Merit honour was presented to Andy Robertson on behalf of the Scottish national team for their heroics in qualifying for Euro 2020.