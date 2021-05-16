Last updated on .From the section West Brom

'It's a disgrace' - Allardyce anger at officials

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce was furious at the "baffling" decision to rule out a potential winner for his side in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

With the score at 1-1, Kyle Bartley's finish from a corner was chalked off, with an offside Matt Phillips deemed to be blocking goalkeeper Alisson's view.

Alisson then headed in a dramatic stoppage-time winner for the Reds.

"There is no interference with the goalkeeper whatsoever," Allardyce told BBC Sport.

"All those things people say they have to do to stop the goalkeeper saving it... If there was nobody there he still wouldn't have saved it. It's baffling.

"Then you turn to VAR and ask why on earth was that disallowed? If down at Stockley Park they said that's right then that's nonsense. If they say the referee or the linesman disallowed that goal it's a disgrace."

Allardyce was also angry at the decision by referee Mike Dean to award Liverpool a free-kick in the build-up to Mohamed Salah's equalising goal in the first half.

Before the Egyptian cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu's opener, Dean accidentally blocked Fabinho's way - an incident that should result in a drop ball, but instead was given as free-kick to the Reds by the official.

"Sadly from what should have been a winning position we ended up with a loss," continued Allardyce.

"Liverpool had a free-kick which shouldn't have been a free-kick and should have been a drop ball. If we are to get anything from Liverpool we needed a bit of luck and nothing from VAR or the officials and unfortunately we got that.

"[The referee] is supposed to know the rules. He got that wrong.

"I can only point out to say how disappointed I am that an experienced referee can make a mistake like that. It's absolutely diabolical.

"Results make us feel good. We have been killed by a last-minute goal which is our fault but also what's happened prior to that. We wouldn't have lost this game had they allowed the second goal."

Allardyce was appointed as Baggies boss in December of last year and tasked with keeping them in the Premier League.

However, he has failed to do so, with the club confirmed to be playing in the Championship next year.

Whether the 66-year-old will lead their bid to be promoted straight back to the top flight remains unclear, although he did confirm that a decision would be made before their final game of the season.

When asked about his future, he replied: "I wouldn't answer that even if I knew. The decision will be before the Leeds game."