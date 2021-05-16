French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain4ReimsReims0

Paris Saint Germain 4-0 Reims: PSG take Ligue 1 title race to final day

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scores
Kylian Mbappe scored his 40th goal of the season

The Ligue 1 title race will go to the final day after leaders Lille were held by Saint-Etienne, allowing Paris St-Germain to close the gap to one point.

Lille would have claimed the title had they bettered PSG's result - but they had to settle for a goalless draw.

PSG never looked like slipping up as Reims had Yunis Abdelhamid sent off after 10 minutes and both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored before half-time.

Marquinhos and Moise Kean completed a comfortable win for the hosts.

Lille, who struck the post in the closing stages, are away to mid-table Angers and PSG visit 16th-placed Brest in their final league games next Sunday.

Monaco, who face Lens in their last fixture, also remain in the title picture, three points behind Lille, following their 2-1 win over Rennes.

In a dominant first half, Neymar's 13th-minute penalty into the bottom corner put Mauricio Pochettino's reigning champions ahead after Abdelhamid was dismissed for handling Mbappe's shot.

Mbappe then scored his 40th goal in all competitions in 2020-21 - and 26th in Ligue 1 - when he pounced on a defensive mistake.

Marquinhos headed in Neymar's corner after 68 minutes and substitute Kean scored on the turn in the closing stages.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forPembeleat 86'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Kehrer
  • 25Bakker
  • 21Herrera
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forParedesat 77'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 77'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forRafinhaat 40'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forKeanat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 19Sarabia
  • 24Florenzi
  • 32Pembele
  • 50Franchi

Reims

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 32Foket
  • 2Faes
  • 5AbdelhamidBooked at 10mins
  • 3Konan
  • 23Moro Cassamã
  • 21MbukuSubstituted forKutesaat 84'minutes
  • 15Munetsi
  • 7Chavalerin
  • 24CafaroSubstituted forZeneliat 56'minutes
  • 11DiaSubstituted forTouréat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kutesa
  • 9Sierhuis
  • 10Zeneli
  • 25Doumbia
  • 27Touré
  • 28De Smet
  • 29Maresic
  • 30Ndiaye
  • 34Drammeh
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamReims
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home28
Away2
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.

  3. Post update

    Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by El Bilal Touré (Reims).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Arbër Zeneli (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Timothee Pembele replaces Colin Dagba.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Dereck Kutesa replaces Nathanael Mbuku.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Moreto Cassamã (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marshall Munetsi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moise Kean replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Danilo Pereira.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Ángel Di María.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Reims. Nathanael Mbuku tries a through ball, but El Bilal Touré is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th May 2021

  • PSGParis Saint Germain4ReimsReims0
  • BordeauxBordeaux3LensLens0
  • DijonDijon0NantesNantes4
  • LilleLille0Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0
  • LorientLorient2MetzMetz1
  • MarseilleMarseille3AngersAngers2
  • MonacoMonaco2RennesRennes1
  • MontpellierMontpellier0BrestBrest0
  • NiceNice0StrasbourgStrasbourg2
  • NîmesNîmes2LyonLyon5

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille372311362224080
2PSG37254884285679
3Monaco37245876423477
4Lyon372210579403976
5Marseille371611105346759
6Lens371511115554156
7Rennes3715101250401055
8Montpellier371312125861-351
9Nice37147164751-449
10Metz371210154347-446
11Saint-Étienne371210154253-1146
12Angers37128173956-1744
13Reims37915134148-742
14Bordeaux37126194055-1542
15Strasbourg37118184857-941
16Brest37118185064-1441
17Lorient37118184967-1841
18Nantes37913154653-740
19Nîmes3798204069-2935
20Dijon3739252473-4918
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport