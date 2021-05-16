Match ends, Milan 0, Cagliari 0.
AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day.
Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.
Stefano Pioli's side put in a nervy performance as they were held by Cagliari, who picked up their first away point against Milan since 1999.
Juve are one point behind Milan.
Wins for Napoli and AC Milan on the final day would deny Juve a Champions League place for the first time since 2011-12.
But Milan have a difficult game against second-placed Atalanta - who have already booked their top-four spot.
If Milan or Napoli - who play Verona - fail to win then Juventus would finish in the top four if they beat Bologna.
Juve overcame champions Inter Milan - who ended their nine-year title reign this season - 3-2 in a thriller on Saturday.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDalotat 63'minutes
- 24KjaerBooked at 33mins
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerSubstituted forMeitéat 63'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
- 21DíazSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 57'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forMandzukicat 89'minutes
- 12Rebic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 9Mandzukic
- 13Romagnoli
- 15Hauge
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Meité
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
Cagliari
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 28Cragno
- 23CeppitelliSubstituted forKlavanat 87'minutes
- 2Godín
- 44CarboniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRuganiat 88'minutes
- 18Nández
- 14DeiolaSubstituted forAsamoahat 87'minutes
- 8MarinBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDuncanat 78'minutes
- 22Lykogiannis
- 4Nainggolan
- 30PavolettiSubstituted forCerriat 78'minutes
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 3Tripaldelli
- 9Simeone
- 15Klavan
- 17Tramoni
- 19Asamoah
- 24Rugani
- 25Zappa
- 27Cerri
- 31Vicario
- 32Duncan
- 33Sottil
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 0, Cagliari 0.
Post update
Foul by Soualiho Meité (Milan).
Post update
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Post update
Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Mario Mandzukic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Daniele Rugani replaces Andrea Carboni.
Post update
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Diego Godín (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Ragnar Klavan replaces Luca Ceppitelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Kwadwo Asamoah replaces Alessandro Deiola.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Radja Nainggolan.
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
Post update
Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Joseph Alfred Duncan replaces Razvan Marin.