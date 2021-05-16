Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan were without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will miss Euro 2020 with a knee injury

AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day.

Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.

Stefano Pioli's side put in a nervy performance as they were held by Cagliari, who picked up their first away point against Milan since 1999.

Juve are one point behind Milan.

Wins for Napoli and AC Milan on the final day would deny Juve a Champions League place for the first time since 2011-12.

But Milan have a difficult game against second-placed Atalanta - who have already booked their top-four spot.

If Milan or Napoli - who play Verona - fail to win then Juventus would finish in the top four if they beat Bologna.

Juve overcame champions Inter Milan - who ended their nine-year title reign this season - 3-2 in a thriller on Saturday.