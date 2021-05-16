Match ends, Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 2.
Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi has not played his final game for Barcelona at the Nou Camp after defeat by Celta Vigo ended their title chances.
Messi's contract expires this summer and he has yet to agree an extension.
The Argentine opened the scoring against Celta but two goals from Santi Mina mean Barca are guaranteed to finish outside the top two in La Liga for the first time since 2007-08.
"He has shown today it is impossible to play without him," said Koeman.
"He is still the best player in the world. He has already scored 30 goals that have earned this team a lot of points.
"It is a question for Leo to answer. As far as I'm concerned, and the team is concerned, we hope he stays because if we're not going to have Leo we will have serious doubts about who is going to score so many goals."
Koeman also refused to answer questions about his own future amid local media reports suggesting former Barca midfielder Xavi had been approached to replace the former Southampton and Everton manager this summer.
"My future? That's not a question for me. I won't talk about it," Koeman added. " I said what I think in my press conference before the game and I won't repeat it."
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araujo
- 3PiquéSubstituted forDestat 64'minutes
- 15LengletBooked at 83mins
- 5Busquets
- 11DembéléSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 70'minutes
- 27Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forPjanicat 86'minutes
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 18Alba
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 70'minutes
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 36Tenas
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Villar
- 20Vázquez
- 4Araújo
- 40DomínguezBooked at 51mins
- 19Martín
- 23MéndezBooked at 89mins
- 8BeltránSubstituted forSoteloat 90+3'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 9NolitoSubstituted forSolariat 69'minutes
- 10Iago AspasSubstituted forBaezaat 78'minutes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 17Juncà
- 18Aidoo
- 21Solari
- 27Baeza
- 41Sequeira
- 44Sotelo
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Hugo Sotelo replaces Fran Beltrán.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.
Post update
Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo).
Booking
Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 2. Santi Mina (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt saved. Augusto Solari (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic replaces Ilaix Moriba.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Baeza (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).