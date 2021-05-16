Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh describes Eddie Howe as "a fantastic manager" amid speculation he will take over at the club. (Sun) external-link

Confirmation of Howe's Celtic appointment will take a little longer, with no announcement to the London Stock Exchange expected on Monday morning. (Record) external-link

Watford have had a £2m bid for Lewis Ferguson turned down by Aberdeen. (Sun) external-link

And fellow Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie is a target for Sunderland. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine hopes he has done enough to make Scotland's European Championship squad but admits competition for places is fierce. (Sun) external-link

Considine will be on the golf course when Steve Clarke announces his Scotland squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is linked with a return to former club Tranmere Rovers. (Mail print edition)

Ross County manager John Hughes will discuss his future with chairman Roy MacGregor after guiding the Staggies to Scottish Premiership safety. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is open to extending his contract at McDiarmid Park beyond 2022. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link