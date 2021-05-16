Connor Lemonheigh-Evans hit the post and missed a late chance for the Gulls

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says his side will not give up aiming for the National League title despite dropping vital points at Stockport.

A 2-2 draw at County saw second-placed Torquay go three points behind leaders Sutton United with two games to go.

"It puts us as second favourites now in the league, but while it's mathematically possible we'll keep going," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"The next couple of games might be dress rehearsals for the play-offs."

The Gulls would require Sutton to lose one of their two remaining games, while winning both of their matches and overcoming a six-goal deficit if they are to win the title after their entertaining draw at third-placed County.

Johnson's men have all but secured a home game in the semi-finals of the play-offs having lost just once in their last 14 matches.

The Gulls had chances to win the game at Edgeley Park, but they failed to convert some good late chances having earlier hit the post and the crossbar.

"All our supporters at home would have watched the game and would have seen that we went for it," added Johnson.

"It did make for an open game, probably too open, but we did create chances in the last five or 10 minutes, but we weren't able to take them.

"They were big moments and that's the sort of standard we're at where teams create chances, and we've created good chances.

"We'll be frustrated for the next couple of days, but we'll come in on Tuesday and we'll get going again, it just means we might have a few more games to go than we thought."