Birmingham City: Jon Toral among 13 players released
Last updated on .From the section Birmingham
Midfielder Jon Toral is one of 13 players who have been released by Championship side Birmingham City.
The 26-year-old Spaniard joined Blues in August 2020 from Hull City.
But the former Arsenal man only started 11 games last season, making a further seven appearances as a substitute.
Ryan Burke, Dan Crowley, Jayden Reid, Geraldo Bajrami, Jack Concannon, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Miguel Fernandez, Ivan Guzman, Remeao Hutton, Agus Medina, Joe Redmond and Bernard Sun have also left.