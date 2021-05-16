Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Megan Campbell has not featured for Manchester City this season due to injury

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June.

The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year.

A Republic of Ireland international, she also won two more Women's FA Cups and the Continental Tyres League Cup.

"It will be very different and take some adjustment, but I am excited for a new challenge," Campbell said.