Joss Labadie has scored five goals for Newport County this season

Newport County captain Joss Labadie is fit for Tuesday's League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Forest Green Rovers at Rodney Parade.

Labadie, 30, had been a doubt after suffering a knee injury on the final day of the regular season.

He needed eight stitches after a stud went through his skin during the 1-1 draw at Southend United which secured a play-off spot.

"He is a tough cookie," said Newport assistant manager Wayne Hatswell.

"That has been the pleasing bit, we have been able to get him fit and everybody around him as well.

"Joss plays with his heart on his sleeve and he is a big influence for us with the way we press. He is one of the best in the league at doing it, especially at the top end of the pitch.

"He has that presence about him that can put a bit of fear into the opposition, which is great."

Defender Priestley Farquharson has also recovered from injury ahead of the Forest Green clash, which will be the first sporting event in Wales with a crowd present after the Welsh government announced it would be a test event.

Newport have issued 900 tickets as they prepare to welcome supporters to Rodney Parade for the first time since a win over Morecambe on March 7, 2020.

Hatswell said: "I am hoping it's going to make a huge difference. We have only experienced crowds once this season, at Leyton Orient. We felt it was such a lift for them and it did not feel like it was for us.

"I am hoping it will have a big influence on us. You have seen over the weekend with Leicester (in the FA Cup final) it can have a real impact on the players and staff. I am looking forward to it because I did not think we would have any this year if I am honest.

"We are going into it in full of confidence. We have been unbeaten for a little while, we have had the same team, we have been able to keep a bit of familiarity and that has been refreshing.

"Whether they can make as much noise as if we had a full house, that is up to them but I hope they do."