Tom Pugh: Scunthorpe United midfielder signs new one-year contract
Scunthorpe United midfielder Tom Pugh has signed a new one-year deal with the club with the option of a further year.
The 20-year-old Wales Under-21 cap made his senior league debut for the club against Swindon in 2020 and has made eight senior appearances in total.
"I want to play as well as I can, get as many minutes under my belt and see what it brings," he said.
"It's class to play for the first team, it's what you dream of when you're younger."