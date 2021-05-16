Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Tom Pugh most recently played for Scunthorpe in their 1-0 League Two defeat by Stevenage on 8 May

Scunthorpe United midfielder Tom Pugh has signed a new one-year deal with the club with the option of a further year.

The 20-year-old Wales Under-21 cap made his senior league debut for the club against Swindon in 2020 and has made eight senior appearances in total.

"I want to play as well as I can, get as many minutes under my belt and see what it brings," he said.

"It's class to play for the first team, it's what you dream of when you're younger."