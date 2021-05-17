Top Football Tweets: Alisson causes meltdown

Last updated on .From the section Football

Alisson scored a last-minute header to win the game for Liverpool.

It was a weekend that reaffirmed the magic of football, with a historic FA Cup win for Leicester City, a 94th-minute winner from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, a high-scoring Women's Champions League final and incredible drama in La Liga's title race.

Here are some of the best tweets from all of that and more.

1. Now Youri going to believe us

On a historic day, Leicester City won their first ever FA Cup, after failing at four previous finals. The difference on the day between them and Chelsea was an absolutely stunning goal from Youri Tielemans.

It's fair to say that one member of the BBC crew covering the match enjoyed that moment.

Leicester joined the ranks of some pretty esteemed company with that trophy win.

2. Top fan

There was perhaps no-one who enjoyed the Leicester win more than chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha. During the celebrations, he made a gesture of tribute to his father Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha - Leicester's former owner, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in October 2018.

3. Fox on the box

This latest instalment of the Leicester City story may have come just in time for cinemas reopening. The legal team behind this film may have some trouble with the scenes where a fellow football acquaintance's basement gets flooded.

4. Nou girls

Barcelona made her-story on Sunday, as the women's team beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Women's Champions League final.

There was no way back for Emma Hayes' Chelsea, after they went in at half-time 4-0 down.

The tie had a spooky echo of the 2019 final, where it was Barcelona trailing by four goals at the break - that time to Lyon.

In case anyone wondered though, this was not a freak score line for the Catalan women.

5. Alisson wonderland

Liverpool's number one gave us one of the most dramatic moments we've ever seen in the Premier League on Sunday. In the 94th minute, with the game looking over and, with it, Liverpool's Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, they get a corner. Up steps the keeper and glances a header into the corner of the net.

That man from 'Third Rock From The Sun' loved it.

As did Jamie Carragher.

And one club in North Yorkshire are just glad to be out of the spotlight.

In case you're not sure what's being referred to here, in 1999, Carlisle goalkeeper Jimmy Glass scored a last-minute winner against Scarborough to relegate them and keep his team in the Football League.

6. This is what it means to him

Our favourite celebration from the weekend, however, has to be this video of former Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky enjoying his team Rubin Kazan qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

7. Who else?

The race for the top in La Liga will go right down to the wire after a late winner from Luis Suarez put Atletico Madrid back in pole position.

8. Class of '14

Meanwhile, in Scotland - Rangers finished the season without any slip-ups. They lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy after a 4-0 win against Aberdeen, having gone unbeaten for the entire season.

9. Turkish delight for Besiktas

There was a very dramatic final day in the Turkish Super Lig. A 2-1 win away at Goztepe was enough for Besiktas. Second placed Galatasaray needed to win by three clear goals against Yeni Malatyaspor, but their game finished 3-1.

10. The Sopranos film looks good

A draw with Cologne was enough to secure survival in the top division for Hertha Berlin on the penultimate weekend of the Bundesliga.

11. 40 is the new 30

Robert Lewandowski continues to set new levels. He equalled Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a season this weekend.

12. Casey closed

Leicester City also had a good day in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, knocking out Manchester United to advance to the quarter-finals. That was the final game in charge of Manchester United for Casey Stoney, after three years in charge.

13. Mother's Pride

The future of Orlando Pride looks to be in good hands here - courtesy of Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger.

14. Feel old yet?

Teenager Daniel Jebbison's seventh-minute goal was the difference between Sheffield United and Everton on Sunday - a blow to the Toffees' hopes of European football next season.

15. Nominative determinism

This is the most satisfying thing we've come across since we learned that Ross County have four players in their squad called Ross.

16. Self-care is essential

And, finally, props to Yakubu, who recognises the value of looking after oneself.